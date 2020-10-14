Through the European Union, Macedonia will get quick access to the coronavirus drug Remdesivir. The European Commission has signed a framework agreement with the “Gilead” pharmaceutical company for the procurement of 500,000 doses of “Veklury”, the brand name of Remdesivir, with the possibility of further increasing the quantities, the Ministry of Health informed.

The joint procurement agreement has been signed by 36 countries, including the European Union countries, Norway and Iceland, the United Kingdom and six current and potential EU candidate countries, Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo.

Veklury (Remdesivir) is a drug used for the treatment of Covid-19 patients who need oxygen support, and the procedure for direct ordering of the drug can begin immediately.

This is the sixth successfully implemented joint procurement procedure. The joint procurement is an instrument of the European Commission from the beginning of the year, which provided the countries with additional access to personal protective equipment, ventilators, tests and other necessary medical equipment, according to the Ministry.

Macedonia already has the Remdesivir drug through a clinical study of the World Health Organization, and this agreement will provide additional quantities.