Instead of givings proposals for new measures to protect the population from the coronavirus, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev is only talking about elections, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said at Tuesday’s press conference.

Macedonia daily has more patients every day than the whole Balkans together, and what is the government doing, we have not heard a single new protocol, we have not heard a single new measure, but the only thing we hear is elections, elections, said Mickoski.

Mickoski added that he is not afraid of going to the polls, but the only thing he fears is of losing lives.