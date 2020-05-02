The government is handling the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic very badly. Zaev and his associates are dealing with intraparty clashes and shady deals, while the healthcare workers are left without the long-announced procurement of protective gear, which they need to fight the epidemic, say VMRO-DPMNE.

According to the party, that is why Macedonia has the highest coronavirus death toll per million inhabitants in the entire region and a large percentage of infected healthcare workers.

Zaev’s government is in full swing to drain the budget and pre-election corruption, while citizens are fighting for their health and their lives. They think that if the citizens are in fear and under curfew, they will not be able to understand the dubious contracts or the breaking of curfew by their activists, who want to buy the votes of the most endangered voters with a handful of products packaged in party-branded packages. Citizens see not only their incompetence, but also their criminogenic nature, says VMRO-DPMNE.

VMRO-DPMNE added that instead for the people and the economy, they are fighting for their personal interests in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic.