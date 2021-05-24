Every year on May 24, we celebrate the importance of the great Macedonian and all-Slavic enlighteners – the sainted brothers Cyril and Methodius, the founders of the first Slavic alphabet – Glagolitic script, the founders of Slavic literacy and literature, the people who paved the way for the cultural development of all Slavic peoples, the people who translated the Bible into the Slavic language and spread Christianity across half of Europe.

The saints set up the Ohrid school from where Bibles were written and spread through the Slavic lands, making the Macedonian city one of the cultural capitals of Eastern Christendom. The current Cyrillic script grew out of their work and bore the name of St. Cyril.