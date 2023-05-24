By the example of the Holy Cyril and Methodius, facing enormous challenges and national predicaments, it is our duty to defend the Macedonian identity and language – this is the conclusion of the Wednesday forum in Ohrid dedicated to the Pan-Slavic educators, organized by VMRO-DPMNE.

“We should fiercely, bravely, and prudently defend the uniqueness of the Macedonian language, the centennial name of our fatherland Macedonia. It is probably inscribed in our genetic codes to keep on defending what naturally belongs to us”, the Chairwoman of the VMRO-DPMNE Committee on Culture, Mimi Gjorgovska Ilievska said.