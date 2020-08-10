Macedonia marks 19 years since the killing of eight army reservists near the village of Volkovo, killed by a landmine planted by the UCK/NLA Albanian terrorist organization during the 2001 war.

Soldiers Tome Badarovski, Goce Cankulovski, Branko Janev, Tomislav Nastevski, Marjanco Boskovski, Ivica Zlatevski, Tome Dimovski and Rade Jankovski were killed when the blast destroyed their carrier in the area of Lubotenski Bacila. The attack came days after 10 reservists were killed in an ambush near Karpalak at the Skopje – Tetovo highway.