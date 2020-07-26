Of 1,077 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 152 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Macedonia, including 39 in Skopje.

There were no new fatalities reported in the same period, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

New COVID-19 cases were also registered in Kumanovo (20), Gostivar (15), Stip (14), Struga (13), Tetovo (9), Debar (8), Bitola (5), Kavadarci (5), Strumica (4), Ohrid (3), Gevgelija (3), Delcevo (3), Demir Hisar (2), Makedonski Brod (2), Kicevo (2), Prilep (1), Radovish (1), Kocani (1), Kratovo (1) and Sveti Nikole (1).

The Institute of Public Health registered 70 recovered patients in Skopje (23), Sveti Nikole (13), Tetovo (10), Gostivar (10), Kumanovo (8) and Stip (6).

Since the onset of the pandemic, Macedonia has registered 10,086 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 5,427 people have recovered.

At the moment, there are 4,199 active cases in the country. Death toll has reached 460.

So far, a total of 95,0169 tests have been conducted in the country.