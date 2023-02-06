President Stevo Pendarovski said Macedonia will send concrete aid to Turkey, after the devastating earthquake that took the lives of many people and caused enormous damages.
As Pendarovski said after today’s meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novák, another earthquake struck Turkey.
We extended our condolences over the earthquake in Turkey. We received information that there was a second earthquake, with many victims and terrible destruction. I want to once again send my condolences to all those affected and announce that the Macedonian Government and we as a country will not stay with just words, but will provide concrete aid. This year we should mark six decades since the devastating Skopje earthquake and we know very well what it is like when some nations and countries find themselves in a similar situation. Our thoughts are with the Turkish people and Turkish citizens, above all with those who lost their loved ones, said Pendarovski.
