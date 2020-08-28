Macedonian Orthodox Christians celebrate the Assumption of Virgin Mary today, one of the holiest days in the year. The day is honored in churches throughout the country, with Archbishop Stefan holding a service in the Matka monastery near Skopje.

At the Army Hall, citizens are invited to donate blood. The traditional humanitarian event will be held under full coronavirus protection protocols.

In the spirit of the holiday, I wish that goodness and togetherness guide us in our lives, as fits our Christian and civilizational values. Deeply ingrained in our code is the persistence and muual understanding and the belief in thefight for better future, which is difficult and full with insjustice, but will end in success, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski in his letter congratulating the faithful on the holiday.