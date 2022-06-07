French President Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone Monday with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, expressing readiness to welcome the authorities of Bulgaria and Macedonia in Paris “when the time comes” in order to conclude a bilateral agreement that would ensure the opening of Skopje’s EU accession negotiations, MIA reports from Paris.

During the talks, the French President expressed his full support for an agreement between the two countries, which will contribute to good neighborly relations and consolidate Macedonia’s European perspective, as well as respect for the fundamental rights of citizens who claim to belong to other communities or minorities.