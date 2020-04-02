A 70 year old man died in Veles, while waiting to be admitted to the general hospital.

The man was demanding admittance to the infectious diseases department, but, as A1on reports, hospital management refused to let him in. At one point, during the wait, the man’s condition deteriorated and he died.

Family members told local news sites that they suspected he suffered from the coronavirus. The incident seems to be a repeat of the death of a woman from Tatesh near Struga, who was not admitted to the Ohrid general hospital and died at home. After this incident, the Ohrid hospital said they are instructed by Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce not to admit suspected coronavirus patients but to order them back into home self-isolation and tell them to seek treatment in the capital Skopje.