Unknown perpetrators flew a drone in Gostivar today that was carrying a map of Greater Albania.

The map was recently popularized by Kosovo born singer Dua Lipa, who shared it on her social media accounts, with a comment insisting the Albanians are autochthonous inhabitants of the lands, while the other nations are more recent settlers. The map includes a large chunk of Macedonia, as well as parts of Greece, Serbia and Montenegro.

The drone was flown in front of the Gostivar Clock Tower, which was also recently adorned with a large Albanian flag.