The compromise in the draft-negotiating framework is very simple – a guarantee of the Macedonian language and identity and the start of negotiations, on the one hand, and the inclusion of the Bulgarian community in the Constitution, on the other hand, before continuing the negotiations prior to the second intergovernmental session, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, Bojan Maricic said on Thursday.

This is a compromise that we are making for our sake, not for Bulgaria’s sake, not for the sake of anyone else, said Maricic in an interview with TV Kanal 5.

He emphasized that there is no point in the proposal that disputes our language.

Every citizen, every member of Parliament, should look at the documents, find one point in this proposal that denies our language, that imposes on us some kind of assimilation or Bulgarianization, as they say at the protests, and that challenges our right to we speak the Macedonian language and call ourselves Macedonians. There is no such thing, he said.

According to Maricic, we have the consent of Bulgaria, if we accept this package, to sign the agreement with Frontex, which, as he said, is an agreement with the European Union, not only with Bulgaria, in which will also be written in Macedonian language.

This is our guarantee that Bulgaria will not object to the wording of the Macedonian language in the EU documents, which was our goal, he said.

At the end of the process, he pointed out, the Macedonian language, according to all this, will be officialized as the official language of the European Union.