13 years old math wiz from Stip Damjan Davkov won the silver medal at the IMO International Math Olympiad, while Blaze Suklevski and Nikola Spirovski won bronze medals.

Davkov’s mother says that this makes him the youngest silver medal winner in Europe and the sixth younger in the world. This is the first silver medal Macedonia won in 10 years.

Davkov was in the news recently when he was denied an award after winning at a math competition for high school students because he was too young to compete.