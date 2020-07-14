Police are searching for the Mayor of a rural municipality in the south-east of Macedonia who is suspected of bribing voters in the run up to the elections. Because of the electoral silence rules, Republika is not publishing the name of the Mayor and his party affiliation.

State prosecutors have already asked for detention of the Mayor and for another person. Officers could not find either in their homes and have initiated a search.

The orders are linked to a video clearly indicating election irregularities and vote buying that was published several days ago. The closely fought early elections are scheduled for Wednesday.