Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski appears on the verge of a complete break with his SDSM party. The Mayor of the hardest hit large city in Macedonia has criticized the Government’s response to the coronavirus crisis, and blamed the interim Prime Minister and his local party branch rival Oliver Spasovski, of refusing to send the requested aid and to order a quarantine over Kumanovo. In response, SDSM sent out party spokesman Kostadin Kostadinov to publicly rebuke Dimitrievski.

We distance ourselves from Dimitrievski. Dimitrievski himself should be aware that the laws must apply to all, Kostadinov said. The Government is going after Dimitrievski after its own PR stunt went wrong when top Government officials, including Spasovski, visited Kumanovo two weeks ago to meet with the local crisis center. The next day Dimitrievski was found Covid-19 positive, forcing himself, but also Spasovski, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce and other top officials to self-isolation. Although all were either negative or recovered with no consequences, it was one the worst blows against a Government during the epidemic anywhere.

Dimitrievski left self-isolation to get tested and finally show he’s negative to the virus, even raising doubts about the veracity of the initial positive test and pointing his finger at Filipce over this, but now faces a fine for leaving his home and criminal charges over the way the meeting with the Government was organized.