The DUI party, which is a constant part of the ruling coalition, announced that it’s officials will donate a chunk of their salaries to the coronavirus fund.

DUI supported a Government decree to have some 2.000 best paid Government officials reduced to the minimum wage for to months. The savings are important, the Government said, to reduce the gaping budget deficit.

But the justices of the Constitutional Court, without even trying to conceal their concern for their own salaries that were about to be cut, struck down the decree. In response, DUI representative Bujar Osmani said that their party officials will donate the difference between the minimum wage and the salary they receive to the Covid-19 fund.