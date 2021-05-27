With the approaching of the local elections in October, Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov is again raising the idea of demolishing monuments and buildings put up as part of the Skopje 2014 project. His SDSM party campaigned against the urban redevelopment project initiated by former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski but despite having unchecked power, so far it only removed one monument.

At the moment nothing is preventing the removal of the Mother Teresa monument, except some fear in the Culture Minister and the Centar Mayor, they’re reluctant to sign the order. I am prepared to push for a law to demolish Skopje 2014, I asked the Minister and the Mayor of Centar to let me do it. It is not the authentic Skopje, Silegov said.

The monument in question is one of the builds that were left unfinished after SDSM grabbed power in 2017. Two hotels and this monument, as well as several facades at the central Macedonia Square remain unfinished and are an eyesore on the city.