On the day of the planned meeting of party leaders, convened by President Stevo Pendarovski, his office revealed that a member of Pendarovski’s security detail was found to be coronavirus positive.

The officer was last at his job post a week ago, a day before the previous meeting of party leaders. A total of 11 people who were in contact with the officer are being tested and are ordered to self-isolate. President Pendarovski will not do so, since he is considered to be in the secondary line of people possibly exposed to the virus.

Pendarovski’s office insisted that the meeting planned for today will take place, and that the office is thoroughly cleaned.