Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi contacted the head of the Infectious Diseases Committee Zarko Karadzovski to discuss further steps after DUI member of Parliament Ismail Jahoski contracted the coronavirus.

Jahoski was rushed to the Infectious Diseases Clinic yesterday and now other members of Parliament, who were in contact with him, will be interviewed to determine their contacts with the patient. Some or all of them could be tested and face orders to go into self-isolation.

Jahoski’s illness is likely to disrupt the work of the Parliament, as the ruling SDSM – DUI majority has only a one seat cushion to even call a session of the Parliament, as well as to prop up the Government.