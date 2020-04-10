Hristijan Mickoski and Zoran Zaev, the leaders of the two major parties VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM, will have to self-isolate after they were both interviewed by a journalist who tested positive on the coronavirus.
Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce held a press conference this morning to inform that Mickoski has been tested, is negative on the virus, but will have to remain in self-isolation for two weeks. Zaev’s results are still being processed. The journalist, who was not named, is hospitalized in the “8th of September” hospital in Skopje.
