They say, but VMRO-DPMNE abandoned the idea of requesting early parliamentary elections. Here, I will say again, the referendum will be an excellent opportunity to organize not double, triple elections and early parliamentary and early presidential elections on the same day, because Stevo Pendarovski long ago lost the primacy of the father of the people of Macedonia. Come on, be encouraged to see you, gentlemen from the government if you are so strong, don’t hide behind some agendas. Come out and support the referendum, as the people will decide, we will all act together. Let’s see where our Macedonia should go, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.