The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski called on people on Facebook to join the protest of the Coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE, which will let everyone know that Goce Delcev is Macedonia and that Goce Delcev should not be the subject of any negotiations and talks.

Goce Delcev was a man who united, who had a vision. Goce Delcev was and will remain the Macedonian on the basis of which we will remember the past, on the basis of that past we will build the future. We will continue his work to unite, not to divide. We are proud Macedonians that we have had such a hero in our history, and based on that history we will build the future. Goce Delcev is the pillar of the modern Macedonian state, Goce Delcev is Macedonia, Goce Delcev should not be the subject of any negotiations and talks, Mickoski said.