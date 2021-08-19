During Wednesday’s interview with TV Sitel, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, called on all opposition parties to join forces to defeat the SDSM/DUI government.

Mickoski said that all polls show that a united opposition will easily defeat the SDSM-DUI coalition.

He also pointed out that this call also refers to the Levica party.

If Levica wants to act from the opposition, if it wants us to defeat this incompetent Government, let them join us in an opposition front, Mickoski said.

He pointed out that in the local elections VMRO-DPMNE is running with new faces who are a new wave on the political scene and will show how it can be different.