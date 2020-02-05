The laws need to be written by experts and people who will have the interest of all the citizens at heart, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, when SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev rebuffed his call that a new law on state prosecutors is written by a group of distinguished criminal law professors.

Zaev, who has been trying to get a version of the law that suits his needs through Parliament, said that there is no time to prepare a new law until February 11, which is the last day this Parliament could vote on it. Zaev used the prosecutors’ service and the judiciary extensively in his campaign of persecution of the opposition VMRO party, but is now worried that a reorganized service could look into his own numerous corruption scandals.

Macedonia belongs to its citizens, and not just to a small clique or one family, whether it is the Zaev’s or someone else. We can’t afford to make any more mistakes, we don’t have the luxury, Mickoski said in defense of his proposal.

He named a group of professors who come from both the left and the right as the candidates who could prepare a new law which he said VMRO would support in Parliament.