In Butel, Velimir Smilevski is in a coalition with the gangsters and criminals who brought him to power. He delivered everything to them. He did not fulfill any of the promises made to the people, wrote Hristijan Mickoski on Facebook.
He promised a polyclinic of solid construction, a primary school in Vizbegovo, a water supply system in Ljuboten and Ljubanci, a gas supply system, 2 new kindergartens – none of these promises were fulfilled.
So do not trust them even now when they make false promises. Support change. Support for Darko Kostovski is support for a new future, he wrote.
