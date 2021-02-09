VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on the Government to put aside its rose tainted glasses and start resolving the problems of the struggling shop-keepers, hit by the economic crisis. Mickoski visited the Zelen pazar – one of Skopje’s main farmers’ markets.

What we can see here is sad and dreadful. The Government hides behind its rose tainted glasses and expensive PR while our people can barely make ends meet. But what we see on the ground also motivates us to endure and to fight for a better state than the one we have now under the SDSM – DUI coalition. We are preparing for municipal elections, but we are also preparing for early general elections, which will make this Government history, and help usher a new Government that will fight for the citizens and the interests of Macedonia, Mickoski said.

When asked about Zoran Zaev’s statement that he dismisses the call for early general elections, Mickoski reminded the public that Zaev can’t be trusted. “Early elections are in the air, and a new Government is coming”, Mickoski added.