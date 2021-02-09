Even as it is now clear when the actual delivery of the expected 200,000 Chinese vaccines will begin, the Healthcare Ministry plans to open a website so that citizens can register.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that so far 4,000 healthcare workers registered to take the vaccine, and the rest can do so online. Half of those who registered are from Skopje.

The Ministry expects that, once the process begins, its teams can inoculate 880 people in smaller clinics and 500 in the main Skopje clinical complex Mother Teresa.