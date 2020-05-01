VMRO-DPMNE’s priority is the health of the people, then the economy to recover and restore people’s self-confidence after all these lockdowns, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said late Thursday on TV Alfa’s “Zaspij ako mozes” show.

The top three priorities don’t include elections. What’s important is people’s health, the economy to recover, and people to regain their self-confidence. The trust in the country should be restored, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE.