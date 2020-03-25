Unfortunately, an unfavorable statistics for Macedonia, which ranks second in the number of coronavirus cases in the Balkans according to the number of inhabitants:

-Croatia 102 cases per 1 million inhabitants;

-Macedonia 88 cases per million population;

-Montenegro 83 cases per 1 million inhabitants;

-Greece 71 cases per 1 million inhabitants;

-Albania 51 cases by 1 million inhabitants;

– BiH 51 cases per 1 million inhabitants;

-Serbia 35 cases per 1 million inhabitants;

– Bulgaria 32 cases per 1 million inhabitants;

-Turkey 22 cases per 1 million inhabitants;

12% of the cases in Macedonia are doctors because they are inadequately protected.

Support for Macedonian doctors, all health professionals and the Macedonian police and army who are on the front line in the fight against the coronavirus.

VMRO-DPMNE will support any measure that means more protection. The government must provide adequate resources to protect these people, our health must provide safety and health care for everyone, because every life matters!, wrote Mickoski on Facebook.