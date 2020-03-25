A 66 year old woman from Debar, who was among the first diagnosed Covid – 99 patients in Macedonia, has died. She is the third casualty of the epidemic.

The woman and her husband were in Brescia in Italy and returned to Macedonia on March 27. It’s believed that they contributed to the quick spread of the virus in their small mountainous city, where four dozen people were confirmed positive so far and a quarantine had to be put in place. After showing symptoms, the woman had to be put on a ventilator but was considered stable. She had a prior history of hypertension and was taking blood pressure medicine.

There are currently 177 confirmed patients, after 29 were registered in the past 24 hours.