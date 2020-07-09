The disappointment is huge, the tendency is to have changes, to come politicians who offer hope, politicians who know how to deal with the challenges, I am convinced of a huge victory of VMRO-DPMNE, so I would not be surprised if we have a majority in Parliament, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski said Thursday after meeting with SONK.

He stressed that he expects serious support from the citizens for the coalition “For the Renewal of Macedonia” and that, as he said, he feels every day at the meetings with the citizens.

We believe that as a winning option after these elections we will be comfortable in the area of negotiations and talks with potential coalition partners guided only by the key pillar in our program, and that is how to really have a functioning legal state, and then everything else that is today reality in Macedonia. It is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, addressing the challenges of education, the health crisis, the economic crisis. We are now before autumn when if this situation with the pandemic lasts the seasonal flu will come. So the situation will be serious and alarming, and no one mentions that, said Mickoski.

Mickoski said that they discussed with the representatives of SONK their policies that the future government led by VMRO-DPMNE will implement and practice.

He stressed that education should be a top priority for all.