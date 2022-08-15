VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, proposed Monday the government of SDSM and Dimitar Kovacevski to immediately put the proposal for constitutional amendments on the agenda at the next session of the Parliament, adding that if the government gathers 80 deputies, then he will fulfill his promise and will permanently leave politics, and if not, then Kovacevski should accept early parliamentary elections.

I believe in every single deputy from the VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament that under these circumstances they will not vote for changing the constitution and that if such a thing happens I will leave politics permanently, because they have my full confidence, he emphasized in Tetovo.