VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, proposed Monday the government of SDSM and Dimitar Kovacevski to immediately put the proposal for constitutional amendments on the agenda at the next session of the Parliament, adding that if the government gathers 80 deputies, then he will fulfill his promise and will permanently leave politics, and if not, then Kovacevski should accept early parliamentary elections.
I believe in every single deputy from the VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament that under these circumstances they will not vote for changing the constitution and that if such a thing happens I will leave politics permanently, because they have my full confidence, he emphasized in Tetovo.
Here today I will go one step further here in Tetovo, a message to the government led by SDSM and DUI, to Dimitar Kovacevski immediately after the parliament, i.e. the deputies return from annual vacations, that the first item of the first session in the parliament should be a proposal to amend the Constitution of Macedonia. And if he collects 80 MPs, I will fulfill the promise the next day. If he does not have 80 MPs, let’s go to early parliamentary elections. Here is an honest and fair offer, said Mickoski.
