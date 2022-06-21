If there is no agreement on elections this summer, we will enter a phase of complete blockade. That complete blockade will be in the Parliament, but also blockade of the institutions, blockade of the roads, protests in the cities. Blockade of procedures and the collapsing system.

We will call on all people and ask them to join us. Macedonia is in the first place in the decisions, in the action, for our people. We need social support for a complete triumph over the mafia in politics, said the leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski.