A serious country must ask for written guarantees, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, regarding the current stage of negotiations with Bulgaria. The position of VMRO is that they will only supply the votes needed to amend the Constitution and include the Bulgarians in the preamble, if Bulgaria guarantees in writing, through its Parliament, that this will be their last demand.

A serious country has to ask Bulgaria for written guarantees about our identity, language, and that there will be no further blockades on our EU path. I regret that there is no wisdom on the part of our Government. Instead, now Bulgaria is the one that wants written guarantees from us, Mickoski told Deutsche Welle.