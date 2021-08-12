The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, reacts to the numerous fake news and slanders against him by government officials and media close to SDSM.

As Mickoski says, he does not intend to stoop to the level of such dirty campaigns led by government megaphones, but that he will continue to fight for the good of the citizens and will react whenever the government makes moves that are detrimental for the citizens.

Mickoski points out that while the government went after providing commissions, people die in Macedonia every day due to Covid-19, although the Minister of Health and the Prime Minister have already boasted several times that they have defeated the pandemic.