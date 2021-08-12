The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, reacts to the numerous fake news and slanders against him by government officials and media close to SDSM.
As Mickoski says, he does not intend to stoop to the level of such dirty campaigns led by government megaphones, but that he will continue to fight for the good of the citizens and will react whenever the government makes moves that are detrimental for the citizens.
Mickoski points out that while the government went after providing commissions, people die in Macedonia every day due to Covid-19, although the Minister of Health and the Prime Minister have already boasted several times that they have defeated the pandemic.
Macedonia is at the top in terms of the number of Covid deaths. Macedonia is at the bottom according to the number of vaccinated people. You have abused the health of the citizens for party / political agendas, bribes and pre-election frauds. 45 days ago you were convincing us that the pandemic would end in August or the beginning of September and who knows how many times you made a mistake, we are at the beginning of a new wave. The new wave is only a result of your incapacity. You prefer commissions to providing vaccines for the citizens, said Mickoski.
