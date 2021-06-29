The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski resumes his visit to Brussels. Today he had a meeting with David McAllister, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament and with Paulo Rangel, Vice President of the European People’s Party group and MEP from Portugal.

We talked about European integration, I lobbied for the Macedonian national and state interests. Macedonia has friends! Mickoski wrote on Facebook after the meetings.

He also met with Andreas Schieder, MEP of the Austrian Socialist Party and chairman of the EU-Macedonia Joint Parliamentary Committee.

For the European path, for the future of our country, for the reality that must change for Macedonia to move forward, Mickoski commented after the meeting with Schieder.