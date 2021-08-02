Mickoski in Trkanje-Kocani region: People are self-organizing, beyond human efforts made to bring the fires under control Macedonia 02.08.2021 / 22:35 At the moment I am in the Trkanje-Kocani region, the fire is over the village. The people are organizing themselves against the razing fire, help is needed, this is the sad picture tonight. Beyond human efforts are being made to put out the fire. fireHristijan MickoskiKocani Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 02.08.2021 Pendarovski-Radev phone call: Bulgaria to send firefighting units to Macedonia Macedonia 02.08.2021 Mickoski: Ilinden is our epic battle, our Bible and the cross we accept and carry Balkans 29.07.2021 Three killed as fires rage on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast Macedonia News Pendarovski-Radev phone call: Bulgaria to send firefighting units to Macedonia Filipce: So far, five firefighters have sought medical help Mickoski: This is real life, battling fires and incompetent government! People need urgent help! Fire in Kocani reaches the first houses in the city, the residents are asking for help Ilinden has never been sadder: The government hid from the people, it celebrated with itself One patients dies, 54 new COVID-19 cases Ilinden unites generations of Macedonians for freedom said Mickoski, calling for unification against Zaev and the worst government so far Mickoski: Ilinden is our epic battle, our Bible and the cross we accept and carry .
