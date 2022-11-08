VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski together with Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski had a meeting with the Austrian MEP Christian Sagartz.

At the meeting, they discussed the current challenges related to the economic crisis as well as the strategic interests of Macedonia.

Mickoski pointed out that inflation, the energy crisis and low purchasing power remain the current problem of the citizens. The government produces poverty instead of development, and this is accompanied by high levels of corruption at the highest levels without legal resolution.

Mickoski also pointed out that it was confirmed that, contrary to the claims of the government, Macedonia has not started the negotiations with the European Union and the integrations are stuck and the government led by SDS/DUI is to blame for that.