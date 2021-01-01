In an interview with TV Alfa, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, said that his grandfather was active in the church and has written a bible for children, which is still being sold in the Skopje cathedral church.
In the interview he talked about his Christian family originally from Kicevo and said that his grandfather taught him the first letters, numbers and equations.
He practically taught me to write the first letters, the first math equations, and so on. And he really had a wonderful handwriting. And all that was written on a sheet of paper, normally processed by computer and as a family we financed that edition of the bible for children, I think that it still can be found in the cathedral church downtown Skopje, said Mickoski.
Comments are closed for this post.