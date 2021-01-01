Macedonia needs changes and a government of national unity, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski told Kanal 5.

According to Nikoloski, only a healthy patriotic government can reach an agreement with Bulgaria.

We demand early parliamentary elections in mid-2021, says Nikoloski.

He accuses that instead of consensus, the government wants to pass the Census Law in a smuggling manner.

According to Nikoloski, the elections are the most relevant poll for the citizens’ trust in the parties.

The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE says that they are working on consolidating the opposition and cooperating with the Albanian opposition parties.