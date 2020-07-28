Speaking about the attacks by former officials of VMRO-DPMNE in an interview with TV Sitel, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, emphasized that such people do not deserve any response. Mickoski said that these are the people who are most responsible for Zoran Zaev’s rampage throughout the country.

I believe that these people do not deserve a response. Since you have already asked me, I can say that these are the people who are most deserving that Zoran Zaev has been ravaging across Macedonia for three years and these are the people who practically brought the country to this situation in which in 2017 I took over the party and again these same people are now in a role to help Zoran Zaev to form a government majority, concluded Mickoski.

He said that their accusations were based on many personal insults, on great frustration.

Mickoski emphasizes that everything that is reflected as an attack on VMRO-DPMNE and on him, does not find support neither in the structure nor in the membership, nor among the citizens.