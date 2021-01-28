VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski blasted Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska for her reckless statement that the Government postponed the procurement of vaccines because it thought it would raise doubts in the public.

Sekerinska was pressed on TV for the failure of the Government to secure even a token number of vaccines, as Macedonia now lags all neighboring countries except Kosovo. She responded by implying that the Government was able to get the vaccines early, but that it would have made the public fear they are being experimented on.

Unserious people are deciding on very serious matters. How much longer will these manipulators insult our intelligence? While they test our patience, 2,800 people died of Covid-19, Mickoski said.

Sekerinska’s attempt to come up with an excuse caused outrage in the public. She did not specify whether there was an actual offer from a pharmaceutical company to have Macedonia used as a testing ground, or if she was casting doubt in the vaccines that are now being sold on the market, but either way it was seen as a major boon to anti-vaxxers.