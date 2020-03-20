Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, in an interview with Deutsche Welle in Macedonian, also talks about the procurement of respiratory machines that are needed if the condition of the patients with coronavirus worsens in Macedonia.
There are currently 67 patients, and only one patient is on a respiratory machine, and according to the Minister of Health, her condition is stable.
Here we the procurement 50 respirators is underway. Four companies have applied. We know the bids, we know the prices, so let’s see at what price they will sign the contract. We also know which ministers called which of our ambassadors to find such devices in the country he is ambassador to, which then a private company was supposed to import them into Macedonia and the same should arrive via DHL, Mickoski told Deutsche Welle.
