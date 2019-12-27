VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski warned the outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev that he will face the anger of the people if he attempts to postpone the elections. Zaev, whose SDSM party is down in the polls, said that he may try to get out of the agreement reached this October that early elections are held in April 2020.

They will face the anger of the people and of VMRO-DPMNE. This is why we expect that he will stick to the Plan A, Mickoski said in an interview with TV Klan.

It’s expected that Mickoski, Zaev and DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti will meet tomorrow to discuss the elections plan. Under the agreement, Zaev is supposed to resign on January 3rd, and a technical Government should be appointed.