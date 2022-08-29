VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, asked about his statement that the companies pay a drastically higher price for electricity, which the authorities denied that this was the case, answered that he does not expect the authorities to come out and admit that they are incapable of managing the electricity sector, and the truth is that Macedonian businessmen pay higher electricity than their colleagues in the region.

I do not expect the authorities to come out and admit that they are stealing from the citizens and that they are incompetent, i.e. that they do not know how to manage the electricity system, but the truth is that Macedonian businessmen, according to Eurostat, not according to VMRO-DPMNE, in the second half of 2021 they pay twice the price for electricity than their colleagues in Kosovo, for example. They pay more expensive electricity than their counterparts in Serbia, Montenegro, Turkey and literally everywhere, that is, long story short, they are becoming more and more competitive and unfortunately, a large part of their businesses will have to close, and with that a large number of our fellow citizens will remain without livelihood for their families, Mickoski pointed out.

He also made an appeal to the authorities not to continue with stubbornness, to stop stealing and to start producing electricity that will end up helping the economy.