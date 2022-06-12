The Church is one of the important pillars on which our identity recognition is based! A strong and integrated Church is a contribution to the stability and longevity of our Macedonia, wrote the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski on the occasion of today’s liturgy in Istanbul.

He emphasizes that we have faced storms and winds before, but every time we have been united with each other, together with the people, every time we have fought together, we have won and we have overcome everything!

According to him, an important victory is achieved today for our MOC-OA and the citizens of our Macedonia with the holding of a joint patriarchal and synodal divine liturgy by Ecumenical Patriarchate Bartholomew and Archbishop Stefan of Ohrid.



Let us be united and strong on the side of the interests of Macedonia, stressed Mickoski.

