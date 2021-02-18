During a visit to Veles, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski announced that the Zaev Government is on its last legs. His comment comes after several days in which VMRO has announced it is close to gathering enough votes in the Parliament to bring down the Government, and an Alfa TV report this morning that the votes are there.

Zaev only has 62 votes in the 120 seat Parliament, making the SDSM – DUI – BESA coalition, which also includes a multitude of smaller parties, very brittle.

The Government is on its last legs. It’s not a question of if, but when, this Government will fall. The Macedonian Spring is coming, Mickoski said in a social media message during a meeting with supporters in the Veles.

Zaev is constantly pressured by coalition partners to indulge their whims – currently it is the BESA party that demands the introduction of ethnic identity designations in the identity cards. Despite all the concessions, the ruling “majority” was often unable to gather 61 votes just to open a session of Parliament.

VMRO-DPMNE calls for a Government of national unity to replace the weak Zaev 2.0 Government, and for early elections to be held in autumn, together with the planned municipal elections.