The right solution for Radovis is Aleksandar Ristov. I thank all the citizens who voted in the first round, and his leadership is a sure signal that we have the right choice. In the council, VMRO-DPMNE and the “For the Renewal of Macedonia” coalition have the largest number of councilors, which guarantees that the election of Ristov as mayor will mean easy and constructive implementation of all projects. Ristov has a plan and vision for the development of Radovis. The man who is successful in private life, I am sure he will make Radovish an example of a successful municipality. Therefore, circling number 7 is a sure option for a new future, changes, projects and victories, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski at tonight’s meeting with the citizens of Radovis.