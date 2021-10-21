The leader of the Alliance for Albanians, Zijadin Sela, at today’s party Central Presidency in Tetovo informed the other members about the details of the last meetings, which, as announced by the party, are being held regarding the formation of the new parliamentary majority.

The central presidency unanimously appointed the president and the lower presidency as responsible for continuing negotiations with other parties and lawmakers from smaller parties who have shown a willingness to be part of the new parliamentary majority, which will then elect a new government. Details of these meetings will be announced in the coming days, the party said.

Sela today held a meeting with the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, with whom they confirmed the cooperation in the second round of elections, while afterwards he met separately with the coalition partner Afrim Gashi, leader of Alternative. During yesterday, Mickoski and Gashi held a phone conversation.